Music only antidote to Manipur mayhem, say Kuki, Meitei artistes

Echoing Michael Jackson’s famous words "I love great music, it has no colour, it has no boundaries," musicians from both the warring communities of Manipur want to use the magic of music to heal divides and give peace a chance to get back to "the good old days".

The music fraternity, a vibrant and integral part of the state's cultural fabric, has been among the hardest-hit sectors because of the unrest.

Economic challenges triggered by the turmoil have deeply impacted these artistes with their creative pursuits and income stream severely curtailed.

Talking to PTI, several musicians from both the Kuki and Meitei communities said it was still not too late to resolve the differences and music could serve as the best 'band-aid'.