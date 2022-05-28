Musk clarifies why he will not manufacture Tesla cars in India

Earlier in February, Gadkari had said that Musk has to manufacture in India first in order to roll out Tesla cars on the roads.



Musk had tweeted that he faced challenges from the government for releasing its products in India. "Tesla isn't in India yet due to "Challenges with the government," he posted.



Currently, India levies 100 per cent tax on the imported cars of price more than $40,000 (Rs 30 lakhs), inclusive of insurance and shipping expenses, and cars less than $40,000 are subject to 60 per cent import tax.



Musk has said that he wants to launch cars in India but the country's import duties on EVs are "highest in the world by far".



Meanwhile, SpaceX satellite internet service Starlink is available in 32 countries, up from 25 countries reported earlier this year.



In India, the government had told Starlink to stop "booking/rendering the satellite internet service" in the country without a licence.



Sanjay Bhargava, India Director for Starlink, stepped down earlier this year amid the government pressure.



The Elon Musk-owned company also informed some individuals in the country that it will refund their pre-orders.