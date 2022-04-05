Muslim neighbours condemn terrorist attack on Kashmiri Pandit

"It is very wrong and against the teachings of Islam. He is a farmer like us and a very helpful person. He is always ready to help others, we live like brothers," Mukhtar Ahmad, neighbour of Sonu Kumar said.



Earlier on Monday, the terrorists shot and injured two non-local labourers in Pulwama. Terrorists also shot at and injured two CRPF jawans at Maisuma in Srinagar. One of the jawans later succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.