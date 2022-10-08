Muslim organisations plan marches, agitations in TN against 'misuse' of UAPA

Shocked by the early morning swoop by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on September 22 against the radical Islamist outfit Popular Front of India and foisting of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) against its leaders, many Muslim outfits are planning a regrouping and protests across the state.



The Mainathaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK) of Jawaharullah MLA conducted protest marches at Chennai and Madurai against the UAPA "misuse" by the Central government and said that the act has no place in a democratic country.

The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), the political arm of the Popular Front of India which is not banned, is also planning demonstrations across the state. The Islamist organisations are also planning seminars and discussions throughout Tamil Nadu under the guise of Human rights organisations, a trick they have employed in Kerala after the ban on the Student Islamic Movement of India (SIMI).