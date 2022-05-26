Muslim side questions maintainability of Gyanvapi petition

The Muslim petitioners on Thursday questioned the maintainability of the Hindu side's plea in the Gyanvapi dispute case.



As hearing began in the court of District Judge Dr A.K. Vishvesha, the Muslim lawyers cited the Places of Worship Act 1991 and claimed that the petition was not maintainable.



Abhay Yadav, the lawyer for the Muslim side, said that rumours of a 'Shivling' being found inside the mosque were being deliberated floated to create confusion.