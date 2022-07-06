Muslim spiritual guru shot dead in Nashik

The deceased, identified as Khwaja Sayyad Chishti, was popularly known as 'Sufi Baba' in Yeola, an official said.



He was shot with a firearm in the forehead by the attackers, following which he died on the spot, the official said.



After killing Sufi Baba, a citizen of Afghanistan, the assailants seized an SUV used by him and fled the spot, he said.



An offence of murder was registered at the Yeola police station and a hunt was on to nab the killers, the official said.