Muslim student’s response to teacher’s “joke” once again raises questions on Islamophobia in India

A Muslim student at a renowned university in Manipal’s Udupi district lashed out at a teacher for allegedly calling him a “terrorist” during class. The 45-second video of the incident, which is being widely circulated across social media platforms, shows the student confronting the professor and calling him out on the Islamophobic remarks he made in a classroom full of students.

In the video, the student can be seen confronting the teacher on his “joke”. “26/11 is not funny, being a Muslim in this country and facing all of this every day is not funny.”

While the professor can subsequently be seen apologising to the student, saying that he [student] is equal to his son, the student questions, “Will you treat your son like this? Will you name him a terrorist? In front of everyone in the class? Sorry alone will not help, sir. You are a teacher. It doesn’t change how you think."