Muslims help perform last rites of Hindu neighbour in J&K

Muslim neighbours on Friday helped perform the last rites of a Hindu man at Kakran village in J&K's Kulgam district, where terrorists had killed the brother of the deceased last year.



Balbir Singh (55), who worked with the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), died on Thursday evening following a heart attack at his home in Kakran village. Singh, who was posted in Amritsar, was on leave to attend the death anniversary of his brother who was killed by terrorists last year.