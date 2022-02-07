Muslims not untouchable, dissociate myself from Hindutva related issues: Apna Dal (S) chief Anupriya Patel

"I don't know why everybody is looking at a candidate from the perspective of religion. He is a promising youth who is well educated," Patel said.



Her party doesn't look at candidates from the prism of religion, she added in response to a question on there not being a single Muslim candidate from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) last time. Ali is the first Muslim candidate for the Apna Dal and also for the NDA.



"The first MLA from my party when the founder of my party Sonelal Patel was alive was a Muslim who won the Pratapgarh Sadar constituency and his name was Haji Munnah. Many Muslims have been state presidents of the Apna Dal. So for my party Muslims are not untouchables and I don't look at candidates in light of their religion," Patel.



Patel, who is a minister in the Commerce and Industry ministry, said the Apna Dal (S) had always been at the forefront on raising issues related to the ideology of social justice. It had raised also raised the matter of other backward classes (OBC) reservations in NEET examinations with the BJP's top leadership.



She said the mood in Uttar Pradesh is in favour of the NDA and the BJP-led alliance will again form government in the state.



"The mood is very clear. We will be retaining the government in Uttar Pradesh. People have seen good governance and inclusive growth in Uttar Pradesh. I think we have been able to fulfill expectations of people in the state to a great extent.



People have witnessed good law and order and inclusive growth in the state and will support us," Patel said.



On the question of several OBC leaders leaving BJP ahead of the assembly polls, Patel said this is a common trend before elections.



Leaders irrespective of caste leave before elections and this crossover of politicians to other parties before elections is a common trend and a common feature, she said.



The Apna Dal has so far announced 13 candidates and is expected to announce candidates for five more seats in the 403-member Uttar Pradesh assembly. In the last assembly polls, the party contested on 11 seats and won nine. The Apna Dal (S) has two MPs in the Lok Sabha.