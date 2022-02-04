Muzaffarpur shelter home-like incident reported in Patna, police yet to take action

Mahila Vikas Manch convener Veena Manvi said: "The victim was released from the shelter home recently. When, she came to our NGO for some assistance or possible recommendation that may help to find a job, we asked about her health status and she revealed her plight.



"We immediately went to the women police station at Patna city but the officer refused to register an FIR in this matter."



"The district administration of Patna played a negligent attitude in this matter. The District Magistrate, SSP and other senior officers tried every possible way to suppress the voice of the victim. The Social Welfare Department has issued a letter in the matter and given a clean chit to the Superintendent without any investigation," said Seema Samridhi, a Supreme Court lawyer who also fought the Nirbhaya case of Delhi, and has come to Patna to prosecute this case.



"Following the Nirbhaya case, if any girl is alleging that she was sexually assaulted or abused by any person, the police should register FIR first and then start investigation. In this case, the victim is a roaming from pillar to post for the last 5 days and no one is listening to her. Moreover, they tried every possible way to declare her mentally challenged.



"The way the victim has levelled allegations against the Superintendent of the shelter home, it reflects that some big fish are involved in this matter. The accused Superintendent is still holding the post. We are thankful that the Patna High Court has taken cognisance of this matter and slammed the Bihar government on Thursday," Samridhi said.