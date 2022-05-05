MVA: Give loudspeakers 'ultimatum' in your home, ban hits Hindus more

On Wednesday night and Thursday morning (May 4/5), the Saibaba Temple night aarti which starts at 10 p.m. and the morning 'kakad aarti' which is held from 5.15 a.m. were conducted on public address systems, but with decibel levels tuned down to 45db, as per the Supreme Court guidelines, she added.



Sawant said that besides Hindu temples, it will also affect religious prayers, discourses, kathas, or other events, by other communities in Christian churches, Sikh gurudwaras, Buddhist Viharas, Jain derasars, et al.



"In a meeting with the police, representatives of all religions have opposed the MNS stance... The MNS's insanity and self-serving stand along with the Bharatiya Janata Party support are damaging not only to the majority community, but also for the image of a progressive state like Maharashtra," said Sawant without mincing words.



On Wednesday - on the first day of its anti-loudspeakers drive - Raj had claimed 'success' with 90 per cent mosques in the city muting their public address systems, and demanded action against the remaining which he alleged flouted the Supreme Court norms.



Though the state remained peaceful, the MNS has decided to continue its agitation on a long-term basis maintaining it's a social and not a religious issue.