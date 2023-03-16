MVA leaders resolve to save democracy; Uddhav says unity must or country will see dictatorship post 2024 polls

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday said Maha Vikas Aghadi constituents including the faction led by him, NCP, and Congress should unite at the grassroots or else the country will see dictatorship post the 2024 polls.

He targeted the BJP, saying it gave the option to Opposition to either join them or go to jail.

Addressing a meeting of MVA leaders and office-bearers who have come from different parts of the state in Mumbai, the former chief minister said the unity of MVA was not for forming a government but to save democracy.

At the meeting, senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan said MVA will contest the local bodies' elections together in an alliance.