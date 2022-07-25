My election proves poor Indians can not just dream but also fulfill aspirations: President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday said her election to the top constitutional post proves that in India, the poor can not only dream but also fulfill those aspirations.

In her address after Chief Justice of India N V Ramana administered to her the oath as the 15th President of India, Murmu thanked all MPs and MLAs for electing her.

I have been elected during an important time when the country is marking 75 years of independence, she noted.