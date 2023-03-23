My religion is truth: Rahul quotes Mahatma Gandhi on being convicted in defamation case

Rahul Gandhi in his first reaction after being convicted by a Surat court on Thursday said, "my religion is truth".



Quoting Mahatma Gandhi, Rahul said in a tweet in Hindi, "My religion is based on truth and non-violence, truth is my God, and non-violence is a way to achieve it."



Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also tweeted (in Hindi) and said, "The fearful powers are using all methods to down the voice of Rahul Gandhi, but my brother has never been afraid. We have lived while speaking the truth and will always speak the truth and raise voice for the nation."