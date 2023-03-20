Who has JP Nadda's remote control, asks Kharge

Hitting back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "remote control" remark, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday asked as to who has BJP chief J.P. Nadda's remote control, alluding to Modi-Shah's total control over the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Nadda was given an extension as the party president in January this year just before his term was scheduled to end. Nadda was installed as the BJP chief in 2020 after PM Modi's lieutenant Amit Shah was inducted in the Union cabinet as the home minister.

"Modi came to Belagavi and said 'Kharge has become president (Congress), but remote control is with someone else. Okay, but where is Nadda's (BJP president J.P Nadda) remote control?" Kharge retorted.

Addressing the 'Yuva Kranti Samavesha', a youth convention, organised by the party's state unit here, he said: "Nadda speaks under control of whose remote? There are lots of weak spots about you (BJP), for us (Congress) to speak about. You lack the courage..."