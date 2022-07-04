Mysterious mass fish deaths reported in Delhi's Najafgarh drain; water samples collected: Officials

A senior official of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) told PTI that a team collected water samples from the drain on Sunday morning. Tests are being conducted to ascertain biological oxygen demand and dissolved oxygen levels and a report will be available in four to five days.



Biochemical oxygen demand (BOD) refers to the amount of oxygen consumed by bacteria and other microorganisms while they decompose organic matter in the water.



High BOD levels mean there is a high level of microorganisms in the water, and a high content of organic material that is broken down by the organisms.



If the BOD of a waste is high enough, the microbial population will quickly deoxygenate the water and render it unsuitable for other forms of marine life.



"However, it appears to be a natural event due to turbulence in water due to rain," the official said.



"But rain occurs every year. Why did it not happen in the past then?" asked Deepak Yadav from the village.



There is something that has disrupted the flow in the drain (upstream) and its ecology, he said.



Forest officials said there were reports that the dead fish were being collected to be sold in the open market which could put the health of people at risk.



The forest department is trying to get an autopsy of the fish done.



Ashish Kundra, Principal Secretary, Irrigation and Flood Control Department, said the department is doing a quality check of the upstream drains.