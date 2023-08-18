Mystery prevails over dead body in Assam BJP office

Mystery prevails over the discovery of a naked dead body in a BJP office in Assam's Cachar district and the police are also yet to find a proper conclusion into the incident, officials said on Friday.

Even though the deceased has been identified as Sudhangshu Das from some sources, the police have been asking more people to confirm the identity of the person.

A senior police officer from Cachar told IANS: “We have issued an appeal to people to come forward if anybody knows the deceased person.”

It is also not known to the police under what circumstances the person died.

The police have been waiting for the autopsy report, the officer said, adding whether the person died naturally or he was killed is still unclear.