N Biren Singh invited to form second BJP-led government in Manipur

N Biren Singh, BJP legislature party leader and caretaker chief minister, has been invited by the Governor of Manipur La. Ganesan to form the next government.

Governor Ganesan has invited Singh as the leader of the BJP legislative party to "indicate the time and date for forming the ministry" a statement issued by the Raj Bhavan said.

The Gubernatorial statement came soon after Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Kiren Rijiju handed over a letter on behalf of the party to Ganesan stating that N Biren Singh has been elected unanimously as the leader of the BJP legislature party with 32 MLAs.

Two political parties JD (U) with six members, Kuki People's Alliance with two members and one independent "extended their unconditional support to the BJP and their letters of support have also been submitted to the governor, the Raj Bhavan statement added.

This gives the BJP led government a strength of 41 and a two thirds majority in the 60 member Manipur assembly.