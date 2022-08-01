Nabbed by ED, Sanjay Raut to be produced in court today

The stormy petrel of Shiv Sena and four-time Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday, shall be produced before a special court later in the day.



After an 18-hour suspense starting with a raid by the ED on Raut's home at dawn on Sunday, then his detention and grilling, the firebrand MP was finally arrested in the early hours of Monday in connection with the alleged Rs 1,034-crore Patra Chawl land scam case.



After a medical check-up, Raut shall be taken before a Special Court under Prevention of Money Laundering Act, where ED cases are usually heard, at around 11.30 a.m..