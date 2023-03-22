Naga peace talks mostly `bluff and bluster' and an `absurdity': NSCN-IM

The Naga peace talks have been continuing for several decades after a ceasefire was signed in 1997 with the NSCN(IM) after which a framework agreement was signed in 2015 which was to be a precursor for a final peace accord.



The main sticking points between the two sides has been the Naga demand for a separate flag and a chapter in the Indian constitution guaranteeing the peace accord.



"The absurdity of the situation regarding the talks is entirely the making of the Government of India as its commitment to the Framework Agreement has turned unsavoury with each passing day," Tuccu said.