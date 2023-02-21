Nagaland election: Kharge claims BJP ‘cheated’ people on Naga political issue

Accusing the BJP-led central government of cheating the people of Nagaland on the Naga political problem, the Congress on Tuesday asserted that given a chance, it will fulfil the aspirations of the citizens of the northeastern state.

Solving the decades-old Naga issue is one of the top-most commitments in the Congress’ manifesto, party president Mallikarjun Kharge said at an election rally in Dimapur

“The Narendra Modi government does not have the political will to put into effect the agreed solutions to the Naga political issue and has cheated the people of Nagaland and the country as well,” he said.