Nagaland: ENPO writes to EC, conveys its decision not to take part in LS poll process

The ENPO, which has been demanding a separate state carved out of Nagaland, has written to the Election Commission of India, stating that it will abstain from the upcoming Lok Sabha poll process.

In a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner of India through the chief electoral officer of the northeastern state, the Eastern Nagaland Peoples’ Organisation (ENPO), the apex body of seven Naga tribes of the region, said its members have collectively decided not to take part in the ensuing parliamentary polls.

"The people of eastern Nagaland under the aegis of ENPO had on March 19, 2024 reaffirmed its commitment to the “Chenmoho Resolution”, wherein it was further reaffirmed and resolved not to participate in any central and state elections against the failure to settle the creation of frontier Nagaland territory (FNT) as offered and assured by the Ministry of Home Affairs on 7 December, 2023 to be settled before the announcement of Model Code of Conduct to the Lok Sabha 2024 by the ECI," the ENPO letter said.