Nagaland govt restrains seer from holding 'Gau Dhwaj Yatra'

A prominent seer along with five others who had arrived in Nagaland for the 'Gau Dhwaj Sthapana Bharat Yatra' were told to return following restrictions imposed by the Nagaland government.

Jagadguru Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati accompanied by five others arrived at Dimapur on Thursday, 26 September, but they had to return, officials said.

Shankaracharya was scheduled to hold the Gau Dhwaj Sthapana Bharat Yatra, a movement demanding to declare the cow as the mother of the nation and to enact a central law to stop cow slaughter.

However, on arrival at Dimapur airport, they were prevented from coming out of the airport following an order from the state government, an official said.

"As per the state government order Swami and others were not allowed to step outside the airport," the deputy commissioner (DC) of Chumoukedima district, Polan John, said.