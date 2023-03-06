Nagaland heading for oppositionless govt

NCP, which is the third-largest party, submitted a letter extending 'unconditional' support on Saturday to the Neiphiu Rio-led NDPP, newly elected NCP MLA Y Mhonbemo Humtsoe told PTI on Sunday.



Similarly, NPF general secretary Achumbemo Kikon, who is also one of the newly elected MLAs, said that though a final decision has not been taken, the party, which has two members, is "likely to extend support to the government".



With all the political parties supporting the winning NDPP-BJP alliance, Nagaland will have another all-party government.



In the past, in 2015 and 2021 opposition-less governments were formed during the ongoing term of a government, but this would be the first ever assembly which is set to be an opposition-less one even before the House has been sworn in.