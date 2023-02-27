Nagaland polls: Nearly 13% turnout recorded in first 2 hrs of voting

To ensure a free, fair and incident-free election, the Union Home Ministry, at the request of the state government, has provided 305 companies of Central Armed Police Force, while the state security forces have also been deployed across the mountainous state.



In all, 12 political parties comprising national and state parties are in the fray.



The ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party and its partner Bharatiya Janata Party, opposition Congress and the Naga People's Front are the main contenders of the poll battle.



Vote count will be held on March 2 along with Meghalaya and Tripura.