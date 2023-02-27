Nagaland polls: Over 82% turnout recorded, stray incidents of violence reported

To ensure a free, fair and violence-free election, the Union Home Ministry, at the request of the state government, had provided 305 companies of Central Armed Police Force, while the state security forces have also been deployed across the mountainous state.



As many as 12 parties comprising national and state parties are in the fray. The ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party and its ally Bharatiya Janata Party, and the opposition Congress and the Naga People's Front (NPP) are the main contenders in the poll battle.



The Congress, which governed the state till 2003, has fielded 23 candidates, while the Naga People's Front is contesting 22 seats. Other parties, including the RJD, Ram Vilas Paswan faction of the LJP, National People's Party headed by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, and the NCP were also in the fray. There are 19 independent candidates in the fray as well.