Nagpur rains: Relief work begins, silt being cleared from homes

Relief work began in full swing on Sunday in Nagpur after extremely heavy rains a day earlier caused flooding in most parts, leading to water gushing into at least 10,000 homes, officials said in Nagpur.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the city received 109 millimetres of rain in three hours, including 90 mm between 2am and 4am on Saturday.

The Ambazari Lake, the city's largest such waterbody, and the Nag river breached their boundaries, leading to severe flooding all through Saturday.

Nagpur Municipal Commissioner Abhijeet Chaudhari told PTI the civic administration began cleaning up silt in homes and localities after flood water receded.

The NMC has so far distributed 11,000 food packets as kitchens in many affected homes are not functional, Chaudhari informed.