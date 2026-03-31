Nalanda stampede: 8 dead, 8 injured during prayers at Mata Sheetla temple
Situation “spiralled out of control due to severe overcrowding” during morning rituals, triggering a deadly stampede, say officials
A tragic stampede during prayers at the Mata Sheetla temple in Nalanda on Tuesday left eight people dead and eight others injured, police confirmed. The incident occurred amid heavy crowds attending worship rituals at the popular temple, located within the jurisdiction of the Deepnagar Police Station.
According to officials, the situation “suddenly spiralled out of control due to severe overcrowding” during the morning rituals, triggering a stampede that claimed multiple lives. Police, together with local residents, rushed to the scene to initiate relief and rescue operations. Visuals from the temple grounds showed large throngs of devotees gathered within the premises at the time of the incident.
The injured were immediately transported to nearby hospitals, where they are receiving advanced medical care. The Nalanda District Police, along with senior officials, reached the site to oversee the operations and ensure that all necessary arrangements for relief and rescue were in place.
Patna division commissioner Animesh Kumar Parashar, along with district magistrate Kundan Kumar, Nalanda superintendent of police Bharat Soni, and deputy development commissioner Shubham Kumar, visited the temple to supervise the ongoing relief efforts. Authorities confirmed that the situation is now under control.
The district administration has launched a formal inquiry into the stampede. CCTV footage from the temple premises is under review, and a team from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) is conducting a scientific and detailed inspection of the site to ascertain the precise circumstances that led to the tragedy.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives and announced financial assistance for the victims’ families. Families of the deceased will receive Rs 2 lakh each, while those injured will be provided Rs 50,000 in aid.
Authorities have urged devotees to exercise caution during temple visits in the coming days, emphasising crowd management measures to prevent similar incidents.
With IANS inputs