Nalanda stampede: 8 dead, 8 injured during prayers at Mata Sheetla temple

A tragic stampede during prayers at the Mata Sheetla temple in Nalanda on Tuesday left eight people dead and eight others injured, police confirmed. The incident occurred amid heavy crowds attending worship rituals at the popular temple, located within the jurisdiction of the Deepnagar Police Station.

According to officials, the situation “suddenly spiralled out of control due to severe overcrowding” during the morning rituals, triggering a stampede that claimed multiple lives. Police, together with local residents, rushed to the scene to initiate relief and rescue operations. Visuals from the temple grounds showed large throngs of devotees gathered within the premises at the time of the incident.

The injured were immediately transported to nearby hospitals, where they are receiving advanced medical care. The Nalanda District Police, along with senior officials, reached the site to oversee the operations and ensure that all necessary arrangements for relief and rescue were in place.