'Nalayak' jibe only to highlight PM's empty rhetoric for Banjaras: Priyank Kharge to EC

He further said that caste is a reality of India and only those coming from privileged backgrounds, like the BJP leaders who submitted a complaint against him, will never understand the inequality and discrimination meted out by BJP governments and certain other members of society holding similar beliefs to the BJP vis-A-vis the members of the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, the Backward Classes and Minorities.



"The imputation attributed to me has to be seen in the context of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks made at Kalburgi for the Banjara community, which has been deeply hurt by the anti Banjara-Scheduled Caste policies of the Modi-Bommai Governments, who have done nothing for the SC-Banjara community (along with the entire SC-ST fraternity), except for paying lip service and then trampling upon their rights," he said.



Targeting the BJP governments at the Centre and in state, the Congress leader said, "To highlight the completely hollow nature of the PM's promises to the voters, it must be pointed out that the BJP government at the Centre and State have done absolutely nothing to ameliorate the conditions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. On the contrary, the state BJP government has done great injustice by changing the reservation structure three times in ninety days."