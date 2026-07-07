“Name one E20 affected car”, Gadkari challenges critics, sidesteps older vehicle concern
Concerns persist among sections of vehicle owners, particularly those driving older and vintage vehicles, over engine safety, maintenance costs and long-term reliability
Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday challenged critics of India’s E20 petrol programme to identify a single vehicle that had suffered damage because of the use of 20 per cent ethanol-blended fuel, rejecting concerns over engine problems and lower mileage as part of what he described as “paid campaigns”.
Speaking at the Viksit Bharat Conclave in New Delhi, Gadkari claimed there was no evidence to support allegations that E20 petrol had caused harm to vehicles. He argued that opponents of the programme had failed to cite even one case of a car developing problems because of the higher ethanol blend.
The minister also dismissed criticism over a possible drop in fuel efficiency, saying false narratives were being spread about the nationwide rollout of E20 petrol. According to him, such campaigns were being driven by vested interests seeking to undermine the policy.
Defending the government’s ethanol-blending push, Gadkari reiterated his long-standing argument that India’s dependence on fossil fuels is both an economic burden and an environmental challenge, with the country spending around Rs 22 lakh crore annually on fuel imports.
But even as he renewed the case for cleaner alternatives to cut import dependence and emissions, Gadkari chose not address criticism that the E20 rollout was pushed ahead without a transparent public study on its impact on existing vehicles.
India has already achieved its target of blending 20 per cent ethanol with petrol. Ethanol, which is produced from agricultural feedstock such as sugarcane, maize and rice, is being promoted by the government as a cleaner-burning fuel that can strengthen energy security while reducing the import bill.
Even as the Centre continues to strongly defend the ethanol-blending programme, concerns persist among sections of vehicle owners, particularly those driving older and vintage vehicles, over engine safety, maintenance costs and long-term reliability.
Many point out that while policymakers are increasingly speaking of a future moving from E20 to even higher blends such as E85 and E100, most existing vehicle owners have little choice but to adapt to the transition.
Although the government has been promoting flex-fuel vehicles designed to run on higher ethanol blends, such models remain limited and are largely available only through new purchases. Owners of existing cars and two-wheelers, especially those manufactured before 2023, cannot simply switch to flex-fuel vehicles and must continue using E20 petrol in vehicles not originally built for it.
Against that backdrop, motorists argue that the absence of officially reported large-scale problems does not necessarily settle concerns around compatibility, wear and tear, or future repair costs.
Gadkari also addressed allegations that his family’s business interests stood to benefit from the policy. He acknowledged that members of his family own sugar factories but denied that their businesses were dependent on ethanol production.
He argued that the ethanol programme had delivered a significant financial benefit to farmers, particularly in states such as Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, claiming that it had helped channel an additional Rs 45,000 crore into their hands.
With IANS inputs