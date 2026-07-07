“Name one E20 affected car”, Gadkari challenges critics, sidesteps older vehicle concern

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday challenged critics of India’s E20 petrol programme to identify a single vehicle that had suffered damage because of the use of 20 per cent ethanol-blended fuel, rejecting concerns over engine problems and lower mileage as part of what he described as “paid campaigns”.

Speaking at the Viksit Bharat Conclave in New Delhi, Gadkari claimed there was no evidence to support allegations that E20 petrol had caused harm to vehicles. He argued that opponents of the programme had failed to cite even one case of a car developing problems because of the higher ethanol blend.

The minister also dismissed criticism over a possible drop in fuel efficiency, saying false narratives were being spread about the nationwide rollout of E20 petrol. According to him, such campaigns were being driven by vested interests seeking to undermine the policy.

Defending the government’s ethanol-blending push, Gadkari reiterated his long-standing argument that India’s dependence on fossil fuels is both an economic burden and an environmental challenge, with the country spending around Rs 22 lakh crore annually on fuel imports.

But even as he renewed the case for cleaner alternatives to cut import dependence and emissions, Gadkari chose not address criticism that the E20 rollout was pushed ahead without a transparent public study on its impact on existing vehicles.

India has already achieved its target of blending 20 per cent ethanol with petrol. Ethanol, which is produced from agricultural feedstock such as sugarcane, maize and rice, is being promoted by the government as a cleaner-burning fuel that can strengthen energy security while reducing the import bill.