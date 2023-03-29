Namibian cheetah 'Siyaya' delivers four cubs at Kuno

A Namibian cheetah 'Siyaya' has delivered four cubs at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district, officials said on Wednesday.



The officials involved in the conservation project stated that all four cubs were healthy and doing fine. A team of experts is keeping a close watch on the mother and cubs' health conditions.



Expressing his happiness, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that for the first time, the state has welcomed four cubs at Kuno National Park. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given a big gift for Madhya Pradesh on his birthday (September 17, 2022). It is good news for all of us," Chouhan added.



Incidentally, the news comes just after a female Namibian cheetah 'Sasha' died of a renal infection on Monday. Since then, questions have been raised about her health history.