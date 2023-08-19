Narayana Murthy an iconic figure, he is thought provoking: Jairam Ramesh

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Saturday hailed Infosys founder Narayana Murthy as an iconic figure and said that though he may not always agree with him but he is always thought provoking and data driven.

In a tweet, Ramesh, who is party’s communication in charge said, “Narayana Murthy is truly an iconic figure I have known for 45 years. I may not always agree with him, but he is always thought-provoking and data-driven.”

“A long time ago he explained to me his UPOD philosophy, which I have tried to follow: Under Promise, Over Deliver,” Ramesh said while replying to a tweet of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.