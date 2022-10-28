Narendra Dabholkar's footprints would only deepen; proud to have lived in same era as him: Naseeruddin Shah

Shah also said that such murders have taken place in Pakistan too, mentioning the violent deaths of politician Salman Taseer and rights activist Sabeen Mehmood.



"In Iran, thousands of girls have put their lives at stake while carrying on an agitation against the Hijab law. We consider ourselves lucky that we lived in this time," Shah said.



The actor conceded that he was not much aware of Dabholkar's work when he was alive. After learning about him after his murder, "I was astonished that here was a man who put his convictions before his life", he said.



The actor also mentioned the "Maulavi" of his childhood who used to teach them "nonsense" like earth does not revolve around the sun. To fight superstition, we need the same conviction as these people who preach irrational ideas, Shah said.



The actor also narrated a parable by renowned Hindi writer Harishankar Parsai, a sarcastic take on the nature of politics in electoral democracy.



Earlier, reminiscing about her late husband, Dr Shaila Dabholkar said his motto was "to fight is to win" and "action" was important. This attitude helped her when she got involved in work related to de-addiction and mental health, she said.



Asked about the several threats that Dabholkar received during his lifetime, she said he never thought about fear of death.



Lawyer Abhav Nevagi, who is representing the Dabholkar family in the cases related to his murder, said the legal battle has witnessed many a turn and twist.