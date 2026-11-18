Why did PM Modi look like a ‘naraaz phoopha’? Why did Trump ask him to ‘save it’?
Indian PM's awkward body language and an apparently dismissive exchange with Trump offered plenty of material for speculation
Modi appears visibly uncomfortable during Manila photo-op with Trump.
Trump tells Indian PM to "save it" after Modi pockets a floor marker bearing the national flag.
Modi interrupts Trump's media interaction to ask, "Shall we move?"
The photo-op ahead of the Quad summit in Manila on Tuesday, 17 November saw a different Narendra Modi. He was his usual self when he landed in Manila. As is now customary for him, he also watched a group of women dancing to welcome him. Cringeworthy photographs showed the PM standing close to the dancers and clapping appreciatively.
Gone were the grins and guffaws, though. Also missing were the tight embraces and his penchant for holding hands with other leaders. Stand-up comics seem to have made him self-conscious. He looked like a 'naraaz phoopha', or upset uncle, as some remarked, recalling the phrase Modi had used to describe Opposition leaders.
At the photo-op ahead of the short Quad summit, which reportedly lasted a little over half-an-hour, the PM looked aloof, even stern. Stony-faced and stiff. Body-language experts on Indian TV channels concluded that the PM had emerged from the aura of Donald Trump, who was standing next to him. Modi, some anchors said, was showing Trump the middle finger after working overtime to win him over for the better part of 2025 and 2026. While the other leaders standing next to him smiled for the cameras, the Indian PM stood stiffly. Statesmanlike?
There was a little incident involving Modi as the four leaders arrived for the photo-op. An usher pointed to markers on the floor indicating where they were to stand. PM Modi stooped to pick up the marker in front of him, said something inaudible while tapping it, and put it in his pocket.
He stood out because the other leaders next to him did nothing of the sort and looked puzzled. President Trump indulgently slapped Modi on the back and was heard saying, "Save it." The Indian PM remained unmoved, while the prime ministers of Japan and Australia smiled uncomfortably.
The video and close-ups showed a small, white rectangular card that fitted easily in one hand. Multiple such markers lay on the carpet to indicate positions for the photo-op — apparently standard practice at summits. They were not miniature national flags meant to be walked on. Having attended summits frequently, the Indian PM would have been familiar with them.
However, Indian news channels picked up the narrative that it was a patriotic act by the PM. He had picked up the marker bearing India's national flag. He could not allow it to lie on the floor. He could, however, pocket it to save the country's honour. It was at this moment that President Trump tapped the Indian PM on the shoulder and said, "Save it." What could he have meant?
'Save it is one of those American English phrases that can mean different things depending on tone and context,' enlightened an AI tool, adding: 'Most commonly, it has about 4–6 distinct meanings: stop talking, save your explanation, conserve energy or keep a joke or performance for an appropriate audience.' A sharp "save it!" is usually dismissive, while "save it for later" is neutral, the tool elaborated.
What followed over the next five minutes was equally inexplicable. The American president kept taking questions from the media and held forth on various issues, pointing at the stiffly standing Indian PM to say, "He is a tough man", and then pointing at the Japanese prime minister to add, "She is probably tougher." Trump then turned disparagingly to the Australian PM and said, "Well, we are, well, okay." The light-hearted banter was dutifully picked up by Indian TV channels to amplify the 'praise' showered on the Indian PM by Trump.
PM Modi was clearly uncomfortable and appeared to be losing his patience. He suddenly made a hand gesture indicating exasperation, turned towards the US president even as he was replying to a question, and said, loudly enough for those present to hear, "Shall we move?" They did move a minute or two later and read out their prepared statements before leaving. PM Modi was probably preoccupied with other pressing issues on his mind and in a hurry to get away. Or, as some suggested, he simply wanted to avoid being asked any questions by the media.
What did the experts make of it? Strategic expert Brahma Chellaney was among the first to react on social media. This is what he posted on X:
'Rather than projecting easy camaraderie among equals, the pre-meeting photo-op in Manila vividly captured the underlying friction and asymmetric power dynamics currently defining the Quad. Absent was the animated warmth that characterised earlier Quad gatherings. Trump treated the brief photo-op as an impromptu solo press conference and delivered off-the-cuff character assessments of the three leaders flanking him. With patronising familiarity, Trump pointed directly at each leader, calling Modi a "very tough man" and "great leader"… Modi, his expression stone-faced, appeared visibly uncomfortable with Trump's unscripted media banter. Seeking to move the group along to the meeting room, Modi, in a public display of diplomatic impatience, audibly asked, "Shall we move?"'