Modi appears visibly uncomfortable during Manila photo-op with Trump.

Trump tells Indian PM to "save it" after Modi pockets a floor marker bearing the national flag.

Modi interrupts Trump's media interaction to ask, "Shall we move?"

The photo-op ahead of the Quad summit in Manila on Tuesday, 17 November saw a different Narendra Modi. He was his usual self when he landed in Manila. As is now customary for him, he also watched a group of women dancing to welcome him. Cringeworthy photographs showed the PM standing close to the dancers and clapping appreciatively.

Gone were the grins and guffaws, though. Also missing were the tight embraces and his penchant for holding hands with other leaders. Stand-up comics seem to have made him self-conscious. He looked like a 'naraaz phoopha', or upset uncle, as some remarked, recalling the phrase Modi had used to describe Opposition leaders.

At the photo-op ahead of the short Quad summit, which reportedly lasted a little over half-an-hour, the PM looked aloof, even stern. Stony-faced and stiff. Body-language experts on Indian TV channels concluded that the PM had emerged from the aura of Donald Trump, who was standing next to him. Modi, some anchors said, was showing Trump the middle finger after working overtime to win him over for the better part of 2025 and 2026. While the other leaders standing next to him smiled for the cameras, the Indian PM stood stiffly. Statesmanlike?

There was a little incident involving Modi as the four leaders arrived for the photo-op. An usher pointed to markers on the floor indicating where they were to stand. PM Modi stooped to pick up the marker in front of him, said something inaudible while tapping it, and put it in his pocket.