Modi, Nitish forget to mention Amartya Sen, Nalanda University founders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi this week visited the ruins of Nalanda University in Bihar for the first time in 10 years. While he has been visiting the state regularly to campaign, this was his first visit to the historic, UNESCO heritage site. He spent considerable time walking around the ruins, close to which the new campus of the university he inaugurated, and getting himself photographed.

Both the prime minister and Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar dwelt on the role of the late President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam — who had enthusiastically supported the idea of reviving the ancient university — but not surprisingly, skipped mentioning the role of Prof. Amartya Sen or the initial group of people who tried to give shape to the idea.

Recalling an ancient Chinese proverb that whenever you drink water, think of the people who dug the well and the pond, the university's former ‘acting’ vice-chancellor Prof. Pankaj Mohan put out a Facebook post lamenting the omissions.

Forced to leave Nalanda University and currently a distinguished scholar in Australia, Prof. Mohan had left his chair in Korea to return to his home state to revive the ancient university. Following the resignation of Prof Sen, vilified by the RSS echo system, complaining of interference in academic matters, Prof. Mohan and several others left, disillusioned.

Prof. Mohan wistfully recalled that it was he who awarded the contract for the construction of the campus in 2017, which PM Modi inaugurated on Wednesday. He and then chancellor Dr Vijay Bhatker had participated in the bhoomi pujan. However, the documentary shown at the inauguration of the campus skipped mentioning even the late Sushma Swaraj who, as external affairs minister in the NDA government, had been instrumental in ensuring the commencement of teaching.