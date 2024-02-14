Narendra Modi signs intercontinental trade pact during UAE visit

India and the Untied Arab Emirates inked a trade deal on Tuesday, 14 February, to connect the subcontinent with Europe via ports in the Middle East.

The deal was announced during a visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Abu Dhabi, where he met Emirati President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

"This would build on previous understandings and cooperation on this matter and foster India and the UAE cooperation furthering regional connectivity," India's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Sheikh Mohammed said "our region is going through a difficult time but because of our relationship with [India], we are building a lot of hope and looking forward to a future with India that is on par with our ambitions."