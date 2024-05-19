Modi's guarantees "not delivered", 83 per cent youths jobless in country: TMC

Alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guarantees on various issues had not been delivered, senior Trinamool Congress leader Amit Mitra on Sunday, 19 May, claimed that 83 per cent of jobless people in the country are youths.

"Around 83 per cent of the jobless people in the country are young men and women," Mitra, a former finance minister of West Bengal in Mamata Banerjee's cabinet, claimed at a press conference in Kolkata.

"Two-thirds of the educated young men and women are unemployed," he said.

Claiming that the Skill India programme of the NDA government for preparing skilled manpower has not borne the desired fruits, he alleged that only around 4 per cent of the country's youth are getting vocational training.

Alleging that PM Modi's guarantees on various issues have not been delivered in actuality, he claimed "that 51 crimes against women are committed every hour in the country."