Narendra Modi's 'mujra' remark is an insult to Bihar: Mallikarjun Kharge

"PM Modi considers himself a 'Tees Maar Khan (colloquialism for a superman'… He is under the wrong impression. It is the people who are real Tees Maar Khan. He (PM) is a dictator…If he becomes PM for the third term, people will not be allowed to say anything at all", said the Congress president. "This election is basically people vs Modi… not Rahul vs Modi."

Kharge said he respects Narendra Modi as he is prime minister, but Modi does not respect Congress leaders. Kharge also alleged that PM Modi hugs rich people and not poor people.

Voting will be held in Sasaram, Nalanda, Patna Sahib, Pataliputra, Arrah, Buxar, Karakat and Jehanabad Lok Sabha constituencies on 1 June.