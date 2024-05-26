Narendra Modi's 'mujra' remark is an insult to Bihar: Mallikarjun Kharge
The Congress president says he respects Narendra Modi as he is the Prime Minister, but the PM does not respect Congress leaders
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday, 26 May, hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his ‘mujra' remark against opposition leaders and said the latter "insulted Bihar" by making this comment.
Addressing an election rally in favour of Congress leader and Mahagathbandhan nominee Manoj Kumar from Sasaram Lok Sabha constituency, Kharge said, "The PM used the mujra word for opposition leaders in an election rally in Bihar on Friday…Modi ji insulted Bihar by using this word…it means mujra happens here (Bihar). This is an insult to Bihar and its electorate."
"PM Modi considers himself a 'Tees Maar Khan (colloquialism for a superman'… He is under the wrong impression. It is the people who are real Tees Maar Khan. He (PM) is a dictator…If he becomes PM for the third term, people will not be allowed to say anything at all", said the Congress president. "This election is basically people vs Modi… not Rahul vs Modi."
Kharge said he respects Narendra Modi as he is prime minister, but Modi does not respect Congress leaders. Kharge also alleged that PM Modi hugs rich people and not poor people.
Voting will be held in Sasaram, Nalanda, Patna Sahib, Pataliputra, Arrah, Buxar, Karakat and Jehanabad Lok Sabha constituencies on 1 June.
