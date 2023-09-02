Narmada pollution: NGT directs Dindori collector, NVDA vice chairman to appear before it

The National Green Tribunal has directed the Dhindori district collector, Narmada Valley Development Authority vice chairman and other authorities concerned, to appear before it in a matter regarding pollution of the river Narmada.

A bench of judicial member Justice Sudhir Agarwal and expert member Afroz Ahmad in a recent order said, “It is not disputed that continuously untreated municipal sewage is being discharged in river Narmada causing pollution.” The violators have also committed an offence under provision of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, it said. .