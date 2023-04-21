Naroda Gam Acquittal: Why the Ahmedabad special court’s order is shocking

The acquittal by a special court in Ahmedabad yesterday of Dr Maya Kodnani and Babu Bajrangi, along with 65 other accused in the Naroda Gam massacre case in the 2002 post-Godhra riots, has shocked people and legal experts alike.

Kodnani, who was a BJP MLA and a minister in the Narendra Modi government in 2002, was the primary accused in the Naroda Gam massacre case and charged with instigating the mob.

At Naroda Gam in Ahmedabad on February 28, 2002, 11 Muslim community members had been burnt alive. They included women and a 12-year-old girl. A woman with a nine-month-old pregnancy was first stabbed to death with a sword. In a sting operation recorded obviously without his knowledge, Babu Bajrangi of the Bajrang Dal had boasted that he had cut the woman’s stomach open with his sword. He also claimed that police remained spectators, goading them to kill. The mob had used gas cylinders lying in the victims’ home to burn them, he had added. The sting operation, however, was not found to be admissible evidence and the court ruled that Bajrangi was bragging to exaggerate his own rabid image. The testimony of the 14-year-old brother of the victim too was dismissed by the court as ‘not credible’.