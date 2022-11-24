‘Narrow and biased’: Experts decry ICHR move to 'rewrite history' of India

The Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR) launched a project focusing on “rewriting” India’s history on Monday.

It will use sources available in vernacular languages and scripts with an aim to give “due credit” to dynasties who have been “missed out” and “correct” texts that have been written in a “Euro-centric” way, officials said.

Umesh Kadam, member secretary of ICHR, said that the project titled 'Comprehensive history of India' will have 12-14 volumes and will be completed over the next three to four years while the first volume of the project will be released in March, 2023.

The main focus of the project will be Indian history from the time of Rakhigardi (an archaeological site belonging to the Indus Valley civilisation in northern India) till today, he said.

While explaining the need to initiate the project, Kadam contended that dynasties such as Marathas, a Marathi-speaking warrior group from the western Deccan Plateau or even Ahoms, a late medieval kingdom established in 1228 in the Brahmaputra Valley in Assam, were not given “due credit in history”.

“We see the 17th and 18th centuries as the downfall and decline of Mughals and expansion of the British in India. However, these centuries were all about Marathas. Similarly, our present history does not talk about many other dynasties,” he said.