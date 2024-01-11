J&K: Narrow escape for PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti in Anantnag accident

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti had a narrow escape on Thursday, 11 January, as her car met with an accident at Sangam in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, officials said.

The vehicle of the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister collided with a civilian car at Sangam, a police official said.

Mufti, who was on her way to Khanabal to meet the victims of a fire incident, did not suffer any injuries. However, a police officer in her personal security detail sustained minor injuries, the official said.

Mufti's vehicle was badly damaged in the accident, but she went ahead with her scheduled visit in another car.

A spokesperson of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) said Mufti was safe and did not suffer any injuries.

Mufti's daughter Iltija Mufti, who is also the media advisor to the PDP president, confirmed that her mother is safe. "Ms Mufti's car met with a terrible accident enroute Anantnag today. Thanks to the grace of god she and her security officers escaped unhurt without any serious injuries," Iltija Mufti posted on X.