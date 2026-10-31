Nasdaq slides as tech earnings deepen doubts over AI spending returns

Nasdaq Composite drops 2.86 per cent, its sharpest percentage decline since 5 June, as technology earnings and AI spending unsettle investors.

Chipmakers and infrastructure suppliers suffer heavy losses, with Intel plunging 28.6 per cent and the semiconductor index falling 7.2 per cent.

Rising borrowing requirements put the financing of AI expansion under scrutiny, even as demand for computing capacity remains strong.

US technology stocks fell sharply on Friday as disappointing corporate results and concerns about the financial returns from artificial intelligence investment prompted investors to reassess the sector’s valuations.

The Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.86 per cent to 25,437, recording its steepest single-day percentage fall since June 5. The S&P 500 declined 1.82 per cent to 7,580.07, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 1.09 per cent to finish at 51,770.31.

The Nasdaq Composite closed 7.8 per cent below its October 6 record. Separately, the Nasdaq 100 was heading for an October decline exceeding 5.8 per cent, putting it on course to lose more than $2 trillion in market value during the month, according to Bloomberg.

Investors are demanding clearer evidence that the enormous sums committed to AI infrastructure will deliver sufficient profits. Amazon, Alphabet, Microsoft and Meta are together on track to spend more than $700 billion on capital investment this year, with much of that directed towards data centres, chips and computing capacity.

Amazon faced selling pressure after earnings missed expectations and the company signalled a further increase in AI investment. The reaction came despite continued acceleration at Amazon Web Services, its cloud computing division.

Alphabet’s results had already unsettled markets on Thursday, when concerns about its core search advertising business, rising cash outflows and spending outlook drove its biggest one-day percentage decline on record.