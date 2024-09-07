Nation in shock: Rahul Gandhi slams BJP over sexual assault in Madhya Pradesh
The incident came to light after a video of the sexual assault, recorded by unidentified persons, went viral on social media
In a scathing attack on the BJP-led government in Madhya Pradesh, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed outrage over the brutal rape of a woman in broad daylight in Ujjain.
The assault, captured on video and widely circulated on social media, has sparked national outrage and raised serious questions about the deteriorating law and order situation in the state under BJP rule.
Addressing the issue, Gandhi stated that the "entire nation is stunned" by the audacity of such crimes being committed in public spaces in a state governed by the BJP.
He called out the state government's failure to protect women, emphasizing that the repeated incidents of violence against women in Madhya Pradesh reflect a deep-rooted governance crisis.
He broadened his criticism to include Uttar Pradesh, where another horrific incident occurred in Siddharth Nagar. An ambulance driver and his assistant from Lucknow’s Ghazipur area allegedly sexually harassed the wife of a patient.
The Congress leader blasted the Yogi Adityanath government, accusing it of fostering a culture of impunity and failing to safeguard women in the state.
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also weighed in, holding the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government responsible for the lawlessness that has allowed such atrocities to happen unchecked. She urged the BJP leadership to stop paying lip service to women's safety and take concrete steps to address the growing insecurity in the state.
Gandhi' statements reflect a broader political strategy aimed at holding the BJP accountable for its governance failures, especially concerning women's safety.
With elections approaching, the Congress is likely to intensify its attack on the BJP's handling of law and order, particularly its inability to protect women, as a key electoral issue.
According to the police, the woman, a scrap collector, was raped by a man after he forced her to consume liquor in Agar Naka area of Ujjain. The incident came to light after its video went viral on social media.
Superintendent of Police (CSP) Om Prakash Mishra said the main accused, Lokesh, had promised to marry the woman. He has been arrested.
“On Wednesday, he forced her to drink liquor and raped her. Some people, who were passing by, shot videos of the incident instead of stopping the crime,” Mishra said, according to PTI.
