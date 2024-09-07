Nation in shock: Rahul Gandhi slams BJP over sexual assault in Madhya Pradesh

In a scathing attack on the BJP-led government in Madhya Pradesh, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed outrage over the brutal rape of a woman in broad daylight in Ujjain.

The assault, captured on video and widely circulated on social media, has sparked national outrage and raised serious questions about the deteriorating law and order situation in the state under BJP rule.

Addressing the issue, Gandhi stated that the "entire nation is stunned" by the audacity of such crimes being committed in public spaces in a state governed by the BJP.

He called out the state government's failure to protect women, emphasizing that the repeated incidents of violence against women in Madhya Pradesh reflect a deep-rooted governance crisis.

He broadened his criticism to include Uttar Pradesh, where another horrific incident occurred in Siddharth Nagar. An ambulance driver and his assistant from Lucknow’s Ghazipur area allegedly sexually harassed the wife of a patient.

The Congress leader blasted the Yogi Adityanath government, accusing it of fostering a culture of impunity and failing to safeguard women in the state.