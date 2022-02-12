National Commission of SC seeks details of Dalit's murder in Coimbatore

The National Commission for Scheduled Caste and Tribes sent a letter to the district collector and district Superintendent of Police to furnish details regarding the killing of Kesavan. The police is also asked to furnish the details of the action taken in the case and those arrested.



Sultanpet continued to be tense for the third consecutive day with several Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe organisations conducting marches and indulging in road blockades demanding justice to the family of the deceased Kesavan as also for upholding the honour and dignity of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe people.