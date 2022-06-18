National Congress, Azad Gomantak Dal's role to be included in Goa history textbooks

He said that along with Ram Manohar Lohia, Azad Gomantak Dal, National Congress and others had started movements against the Portuguese colonial rule.



The Chief Minister added that Goa was liberated after 14 years of India's independence.



"In 1955, many freedom fighters from across the country, gathered at the borders of Goa to fight against the Portuguese. Some of their names were not registered as freedom fighters, however, we are in process to include their names as Goan freedom fighters and also to register them as national freedom fighters," Sawant said, adding that the state government has spoken to the Union Home Ministry in this regard.



He said that nearly 70 freedom fighters, who lost their lives fighting against the Portuguese rule in 1955, their names and history will be displayed on the memorial at Patradevi in north Goa.