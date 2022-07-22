National Film Awards: 'Soorarai Pottru' wins big, Suriya and Ajay Devgn share Best Actor prize

Filmmaker Madonne Ashwin won the Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut film of a Director for his Tamil venture 'Mandela'. He was also given the Best Dialogue writer prize for the film.

Best Cinematography award went to Supratim Bhol for the Bengali movie 'Avijatrik'.

The winners for the 68th National Film Awards were selected by the 10-member jury headed by Hindi filmmaker Vipul Shah. The awards were announced by jury member Dharam Gulati.

The prize for the Most Film Friendly state went to Madhya Pradesh, with Special Mention for Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.

Author Kishwar Desai's 'The Longest Kiss', based on 10 years of research and 400 letters written by cinema icon Devika Rani, received the award for the Best Book on Cinema.