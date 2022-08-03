National Highways Authority's debt stands at Rs 3.49 lakh crore

Replying to another question, the minister said the use of steel slag in different pavement layers of highways is under the trial stage.

Asked if the government has any plan to take penal action against electric vehicles manufacturers for delivering faulty electric two-wheelers to the public, Gadkari said, "The Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989 contains provisions regarding non compliance with Standards (rule 127A), Suspension Order (rule 127B) and Defective Motor Vehicles and Recall Notice (rule 127C)."



"Section 182A of the Motor Vehicle Act 1988 contains provisions regarding punishment for offences relating to construction, maintenance, sale and alteration of motor vehicles and component," he added.



Gadkari said 55.10 lakh plants have been planted in 94 road projects, completed by March 2021.



Asked whether the government plans any electric charging facilities on the Delhi-Mumbai highway, he said, "The ministry has mandated provision of charging facilities for EVs all along the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway."