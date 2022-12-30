National judicial database says 63 lakh cases considered delayed due to non-availability of counsels: CJI

Speaking about district courts, he asserted that Section 438 of the CrPC (bail) and Section 439 (cancellation of bail) must not be meaningless, mechanical, procedural remedies which are perceived at the grassroots level, at the district judiciary, only to get a rejection and then move to a higher court.



According to him, remedies must be provided by the district judiciary itself as they affect the poorest of the country.



Justice Chandrachud said there is also a brooding sense of fear among the courts of the first instance, on how the grant of anticipatory bail or a normal bail will be perceived at the higher level and that fear is not purely irrational.



"There have been multiple cases where trial court judges have been pulled up for grant of bail in certain High Courts. The performance of judges has been analysed on the basis of their conviction rate. At the chief justices conference, I have specifically called upon the chief justices to ensure that such practices are done away with," he said.



The CJI said as part of the 'Digital India' mission, common service centres are being set up all over the country down to the level of every Gram Panchayat and the Supreme Court is trying to ensure that the e-court services are merged so that judicial facilities are availed at the village level in the country.



"Our mission has to be to ensure that the whole colonial model of people seeking justice is replaced by a new justice delivery system where we reach out to our citizens," he said adding that providing certified copies online is just one step in the process.