National Museum artefacts belong to nation, not govt: TMC MP

In a letter to Union housing and urban affairs minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Union minister of culture GK Reddy, Trinamool Congress MP Jawhar Sircar has questioned the government over reports that the National Museum was being vacated and wondered if the government was aware of the dangers of shifting priceless artefacts housed in the building. He stressed that these treasures belong to the nation, “not to any temporary government holding power”.

In his letter, Sircar questioned why only the National Museum had received a notice to vacate the premises when Krishi Bhavan and Shastri Bhavan, which have been earmarked in the Central Vista for two Common Central Secretariat (CCS) buildings, remain functional and there is no sign of demolition. The same goes for Udyog Bhawan and Nirman Bhavan.

“One, therefore, does not understand why the most important building in this area, the National Museum, has reportedly received a notice to prepare for vacating the premises. If I understand it correctly, the government had decided to shift the National Museum to the north and south blocks only after the occupants of these two buildings were shifted to the new CCS buildings. Time would be needed for necessary civil, electric and exhibition/ display works and to accommodate a tourist-heavy museum of the Indian nation by transforming the bureaucratic office space,” pointed out Sircar in his letter.